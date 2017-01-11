Crocodiles in Fitzroy too slippery for EHP officers

THE hunt for two crocodiles lurking in the Fitzroy River is over after they were spotted late last year.

A trap was set in Splitters Creek after Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) wildlife officers sighted a two-metre beast in the area.

But an EHP spokesman said the animal was not caught or seen again.

"No further action is being taken at the moment, although EHP will continue to investigate if further sightings are reported,” the spokesperson said.

They said the animal did not appear aggressive and has not been seen again, and was likely moving through the waterways because of recent flooding, which is "common crocodile behaviour”.

On December 23, EHP were advised of a crocodile in the fish ladder of the barrage in the Fitzroy River, which was also captured on CCTV footage and shared on the Rockhampton Regional Council's Facebook.

The crocodile was not seen again, but warning signs have been erected at locations around the river.

"Locals and visitors alike must appreciate that waterways in and around Rockhampton form part of crocodiles' natural habitat and it would not be unusual to see a crocodile,” an EHP spokesman said.