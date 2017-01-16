POSTCODE PAIN: How four digits are holding this CQ town back

FROM Dingo to Baralaba and Shoalwater to Keppel Sands, the folks all have one thing in common - the 4702 postcode.

Now, with a population of 12,000 people, the good burghers of Gracemere feel the time has come for a postcode of their own.

Gracemere is one of 85 towns to share the 4702 postcode, but a petition signed by more than 2000 of it's 5500 eligible voters says 4708 is available and they want to stake a claim to it.

Alternatively, they'd be happy to join with Rockhampton in 4700.

Petition organisers say some of the other towns in 4702 are simply rural localities with only a few residents.

According to Gracemere Voice spokesman Glen Lynch, the status of the town is being brought down by its postcode and house values are being impacted.

Glen has lived in Gracemere since 1964, when most of the roads were dirt.

He said it was considered 'back of Bourke' when he was a kid but now he can get to Rocky's CBD as quick as anyone in Norman Gardens can.

"There are houses here as good as anywhere in Rocky but the postcode is keeping the value down," he said.

"Gracemere is its own identity now. We deserve our own postcode."

To change a postcode requires the local council to write to Australia Post, which Rockhampton Regional Council did in 2015.

Thousands of Gracemere residents aren't happy with the response from Australia Post, which said changes were made "when there is significant benefit to the processing and delivery of mail"... and Gracemere didn't qualify.

But Glen Lynch said there's more to consider as banks, financial companies, insurers and even freight companies make decisions based on postcode.

"Freight can be delivered from Brisbane to North Rocky in a day, but to Gracemere it's an extra day and extra charges," he said.

"With the number of people here now, we deserve our own postcode."