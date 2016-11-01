Cup winnings go to new shoes

WHEN Kym Treacy stood among the crowd of punters at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park yesterday to watch the race that stops the nation, she didn't think she'd be celebrating a win.

But putting a bet on Melbourne Cup winner Amandin turned out to be a good idea after the seven-year-old horse took out winning place in the annual horse race.

Kym couldn't contain her excitement when she saw her hopeful horse galloping towards the finishing line.

Her little yellow fascinator could be seen bopping up and down in the crowd and screams of excitement could be heard.

"We're here for a 50th birthday actually,” she said.

"I don't normally follow horse racing so this was a one off for me. I just really liked the name of the horse.

"I'm not to sure how much I've won so that will be a nice surprise when I head up to the counter.

"However much it is I've won I'll be buying a new pair of shoes to celebrate.”