WATCH: Customers and retailers come out on top during sales

THOUSANDS of savvy shoppers flocked to Stockland Shopping Centre today to take advantage of the annual Boxing Day Sales.

Those who were dedicated enough to brave the crowded car park and endless queues were rewarded with items up to 70% off the retail price.

And 16-year-old Lily Frethey had been indulging in some budget retail therapy since the centre opened and intended to be there until doors shut or she ran out of money - whatever came first.

"I like the sales, I like shopping so it's good when it becomed cheaper," Lily said.

"I've got a bit more to do, I'm just stocking up for the new year."

EB Games regional manager Aaron McDonald said his store had been packed out all day, with no signs of slowing.

"It's been a constant stream, the line's been almost full all morning," Aaron said.

"We had a couple of quick respites for a couple of minutes then back to it."

Pop culture items appeared to be a big seller for EB games this year with the addition of Zing Pop Culture drawing patrons in to the new look store.

"You just look at people and what they're buying and their definitely interested in the pop culture stuff," Aaron said.

"It'll be insane, this is our first Christmas like this so we're not sure what we're going to do but, it'll be very big numbers."

Julian Gale, 21, and Rochelle Christie, 21, braved the crowds to find Boxing Day bargains. Michelle Gately

Camera House manager Dale Winter said business had been great for his crew as well, with customers coming in to buy products to compliment their latest Christmas presents.

"It's been really busy so far, people were in early, trade is pretty steady," Dale said.

"A lot of accessories because obviously they've got cameras and other things for Christmas so they need some accessories...

"We have got an ongoing Boxing Day sale right through to the ninth of January."

Not everyone was out to get their hands on the latest technology and fashion.

Rochelle Christie and Julian Gale, both 21, were taking advantage of the sales to deck out their home.

"We got pillows for $10 dollars and the vacuum cleaner was half price," the pair said.

"We're just getting stuff for our house."

The young couple don't usually go to the sales, but said the experience wasn't as hectic as they anticipated.

"I don't usually go, it's the first time I've been," Julian said.

"It's not as bad as I thought."