Customers spending big

CUSTOMERS may have left their Christmas shopping to the last minute but Rocky businesses couldn't be happier with their sales.

From clothes to tech and everything in between, retailers have seen an increase in people shopping locally this holiday season.

She's All That owner Laurena Furber said business had really picked up in the last month.

"It's been really busy for us this Christmas, mainly the month lead up and this week everyone's getting their last-minute gifts so that's boosted business a lot as well,” she said.

"One of our most popular items this year would have to be jewellery, they are great stocking fillers and just one of those things that suits everybody, and women always like a good piece of jewellery.”

Camera House owner Dale Winter said business in his store had also picked up in the last month with a total of 30 drones flying out the door.

"Drones have been huge this year, especially with farmers and businesses,” he said.

"Pricing for drones has come down a lot ($700 to $2000) and it's just the ease of use.

"They do save people a lot of money too, especially in business and there is also an increase in Youtube videos.”

While Dale said there were similar customers to last year he did notice one change in how people were shopping this year.

The business owner said he has seen a shift back to people shopping in speciality retail stores.

"We have noticed there hasn't been as much online shopping this year so hopefully the other retailers in Rocky have seen that shift,” he said.

"People are wanting to shop more local I guess and we do urge everyone to do that, and if they feel they're not getting the value for money to tell the retailer how they feel.”

Dale said overall it had been a favourable Christmas period so far with people leaving their shopping to the last minute.

"Everyone's definitely left it to the last minute, this week people know they still have a chance to shop on Saturday so they're holding out for the last few days,” he said.

"There has been a lot of people in the centre we wouldn't normally see, the carpark's full and you couldn't ask for more really.”

President of the Capricorn Chamber of Commerce Peter Fraser said trading did appear to be stronger this year across a range of services, with food and beverage outlets reporting small to moderate increases on last year's trading.

"Retail outlets across the board are advising that the sales have trended upwards from last year,” he said.

"I think there are a number of factors influencing this: Despite a number of national businesses in administration (such as Smart City, Payless Shoes, Pumpkin Patch), our local businesses seem to be surviving, and some even thriving.

"There's a lot of good news on our local economy with Carbine Resources, Carmichael Mine, and various projects going ahead in both Rockhampton and Yeppoon. 2017 is setting up to be a big year.”