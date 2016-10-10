Customers swoop into the Koop

Dan Keith at The Koop in City Centre Plaza which opened recently.

IT WAS a busy first day of business for brother and sister duo, Dan and Meg Keith.

Dan who owns the Emu Park butcher shop has always specialised in gourmet chicken products so he decided to branch out and open another shop under the name of The Koop.

However the new store, which opened up in City Centre Plaza, has been mistaken for Leonard's Chicken shop by some locals but Dan and Meg aren't bothered.

"They mistake us for being Leonards but we just say we're like them but local and better,” Meg laughed.

Dan said the store, which was locally owned and operated, seemed to be a hit with the locals so far.

"Prices of beef and other red meat are a big factor, everyone's preferring chicken at the moment,” he said.

"It's been very good, very positive and wehave had good feedback,” Meg chimed in.

”We've got some nice gourmet sausages, everything is handmade so I'm sure anything anybody tried they would love.”