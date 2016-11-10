Cyclists to benefit from new cycling grant funding

MORE cycle paths for safer travel could be built in the Keppel electorate if the Livingstone Shire Council succeeds in securing further funding from the State Government.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said all local governments have been invited to apply for grant funding for cycling infrastructure projects as part of the Cycle Network Local Government Grants program.

"This program is helping to build a safer and more connected cycle network in Queensland,” said Mrs Lauga.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to investing in cycling infrastructure to make it easier and safer for more people to ride bikes across Queensland.

Mrs Lauga said already Emu Park cyclists benefited from a $105,000 investment earlier this year, and Yeppoon cyclists also were provided with safer access to Cedar Park traffic lights area a few months ago.

"The Cycle Network Local Government Grants program provides funding to councils for local cycling infrastructure projects.

"The previous round of cycle grants is building almost 50km of cycling infrastructure across Queensland.”

Mrs Lauga said the Livingstone Shire Council could apply for state-matched funding for projects included in the Principal Cycle Network Plan (PCNP).

"48 local governments in Queensland have a PNCP from Torres Shire Council to Goondiwindi Regional Council and City of Gold Coast Council.”

Mrs Lauga said more than 760,000 Queenslanders ride a bicycle each week.

"Investment in safer cycling infrastructure helps people to enjoy active and healthy travel around their community,” she said.

The Palaszczuk Government invested nearly $37 million into cycling infrastructure in 2015-16 across Queensland.

For more information about the grants, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Travel-and-transport/Cycling.