Cyclone rebuild finally over for sailing club

THUMBS UP: Rochelle Smith and Samantha Fletcher are thrilled with the new floor in Clubhouse kitchen at KBSC.

KEPPEL Bay Sailing Club said goodbye to the last of Cyclone Marcia last week after closing the Clubhouse kitchen for five days to complete repairs to the floor created by the cyclone last year.

KBSC manager Julie Strudwick said the reopening on Friday night was not just a kitchen re-opening, it was a celebration of resilience of both the staff and their patrons.

"It was such a pleasure to see the last of the damage repaired.

"The final part of the renovation or rebuild is like a new beginning and we are coming back stronger than ever,” Ms Strudwick said.

"The night was celebrated with The Rhonda Janes Trio in the Commodore Room and specials throughout the evening. It marked the end of a difficult period of rebuilding and the beginning of our moving forward.”

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Clubhouse, Krackers and The Spinnaker were devastated by the effects of the cyclone in February 2015, with all venues required to close their doors.

While Krackers reopened in April 2015 and Spinnaker reopened its doors in May, Clubhouse had been left devastated and unable to reopen until September that year.

While all three venues experienced difficult losses of revenue and property damage throughout, management kept positive and embarked on a huge training schedule for staff.

This enabled them to continue in their employment and create a positive outcome out of something that was a difficult time for the entire community.

The reopening marked the 12-month anniversary of The Clubhouse's major reopening after the cyclone and it was a night enjoyed by all.