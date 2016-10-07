Cyclone season is brewing

GET READY: Isaacs SES volunteers are ordinary people who do extraordinary things for our communities in times of need.

ISAAC Regional Council is urging residents to consider their 'what-if' plan and get prepared during RACQ Get Ready Week, October 10-16.

Local Disaster Management Group Chair and Mayor Anne Baker said Queensland is at increased risk of natural disasters during November to April.

"Isaac is prone to bushfires, flooding, tropical cyclones, road closures and service outages to name a few," she said.

"In recent years we have seen how quickly natural disasters can arise, and how devastating and widespread their impacts can be.

"RACQ Get Ready Week is an important reminder to get prepared now by tidying up gardens, cleaning gutters and making sure insurances are up to date.

"Prepare a household emergency plan and put together your evacuation and emergency kit - could your family last for three days without food and water if disaster struck tomorrow?

"There are lots of ways you can prepare, but the easiest way is to visit the Get Ready website www.getready.qld.gov.au for great tips and factsheets.

"As a community, if we each do a little, we all accomplish a lot. The more prepared we are, the faster we'll bounce back afterwards."

In the event of a disaster, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website for weather updates, contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 for flood and storm assistance, and dial triple zero (000) for life-threatening emergencies.

For more information visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or call Isaac Regional Council on 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227).