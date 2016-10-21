29°
News

How drugs ripped this Rocky father away from his baby

Michelle Gately
| 21st Oct 2016 6:00 AM Updated: 6:17 AM
Dwayne Lee Gray.
Dwayne Lee Gray. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Magistrate Mark Morrow told Dwayne Lee Gray he would spend at least one night behind bars, the Gracemere father put his head in his hands and moaned "no".

As Gray was led from Rockhampton Magistrates Court, he looked back in desperation to his partner and sleeping six-month-old baby.

While his family left the courtroom, Gray could be heard yelling and sobbing from the holding cells.

Gray, 24, pleaded guilty yesterday to possessing a phone used in connection with drugs, obstructing police and possessing cannabis and drug utensils.

The court heard police searched Gray's Ranger St home on May 24 and found a mobile phone containing drug related messages.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said messages on the phone indicated Gray was involved with supplying drugs.

| DRUG SCOURGE | REVEALED: Worst streets in Rocky for drugs

Messages included people asking for "$50 worth of green" or a "smoko".

Mr Fox said Gray later confirmed the phone belonged to him, but said he did not carry through with all requests.

On July 13, police again entered the address with a search warrant.

Mr Fox said Gray ignored the officers and stood with his arms up, preventing them from entering.

Gray later apologised for this and told officers he had not intended to obstruct the search, but believed it couldn't go ahead without his partner present.

He declared drugs and utensils to officers, who found 1gm of cannabis and scissors with "green leafy residue on them".

Mr Fox said Gray was on parole for similar possession charges at the time and had a recent history of drug offending, as well as a "serious history of property offending".

Defence solicitor Mitchell Jamison said Gray was an unemployed father to two stepchildren and a six-month-old baby.

He said the charge of obstructing police "arose from a misunderstanding" of police procedure.

However, Mr Jamison said Gray's history of drug offences "does stand against him" given his "ongoing issue with cannabis".

He said Gray had engaged with a community organisation in an attempt to curb his addiction, but when questioned by Mr Morrow admitted Gray had not yet attended any sessions.

Mr Morrow said while Gray's offending could be described as "low level", it was clearly "persistent".

The magistrate suggested Gray had only recently sought to address his drug issues given the possibility he could go to jail.

Mr Morrow said he was "not impressed" Gray was only intending to seek counselling now "because that seems to be him trying to get out of going to jail".

He said Gray should have taken the steps six months ago. Mr Jamison asked Mr Morrow to consider imposing a community service-based sentence, but Mr Fox said Gray had been dealt with a number of times for breaching similar orders.

Mr Morrow adjourned the case to 2pm today, when Gray will be sentenced.

His bail was revoked and he was remanded in custody overnight.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cannabis court drug drug offences rockhampton magistrates court

How drugs ripped this Rocky father away from his baby

How drugs ripped this Rocky father away from his baby

Magistrate described the man's recent attempts at drug counselling as a way to "get out of going to jail"

New Fish Habitat for Fitzroy

The proposed declaration for the Fitzroy River Fish Habitat Area.

THE plans for the Fish Habitat Area have been announced.

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVEALED: Shocking cyber bullying statistics

"Attacks” included rumours, threats to personal safety and hacking

Local Partners

Singapore PM's open invitation

THE PRIME Minister of Singapore has been given an open invitation to visit Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Shoalwater Bay next time he is in Australia.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Rachael takes the crown

Caitlin Buttenshaw(Fundraising Ambassador), Jaclyn Spencer and Rachel Pilcher-Willson (Winner Pinefest Ambassador)

YEPPOON mum of two takes out crown.

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

GARAGE SALE GUIDE: Find out where to grab the best bargains

Several sales are being held in Rockhampton on Saturday as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

Your guide to the Garage Sale Trail in Rockhampton

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

THE Voice favourites release their debut album, Meant To Be, today.

  • Music

  • 21st Oct 2016 6:00 AM

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Great locations the real star in Langdon's return

INFERNAL QUEST: Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon and Felicity Jones as Dr Sienna Brooks in a scene from the movie Inferno.

INFERNO returns the hero of the Da Vinci Code, Robert Langdon.

Singing ex-diplomat brings Afghanistan war to life

Folk singer Fred Smith's concert draws on his experience as a diplomat in Afghanistan.

Fred Smith's regional Queensland tour focuses on the Afghanistan war

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Beautifully Presented and Full of Charm

439 Campbell Street, Depot Hill 4700

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This wonderful property offers you plenty of charm and character with high ceilings and polished floors. Be prepared to fall in love with this amazing home, from...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Price Reduced as Owner says SELL!

226 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This unique home has plenty to offer for a family, home business, hobbyist or even the opportunity for redevelopment. It is close to all amenities and within the...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

$185000! LARGE ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS + STUDY!

109 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $185000

It is spacious with 3 large bedrooms + office. . Close to Schools, Shopping Centres, University, Doctors and all amenities, • Open, spacious and airy lounge room.

4 Bedroom with Ensuite

365 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Don't miss this bargain in Norman Gardens with-in walking distance to major shopping, restaurants, hotels, CQU University and just about everything else. Features...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 NOW $355,000

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! The price is incredible! Brand new and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central...

BUY NOW! BRAND NEW DUPLEX. $335,000 EACH.

1 & 2/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 4 $335,000 each

Top quality, Brand new Duplex’s are in huge demand. Extremely popular for the smart investor. Fantastic for the first home buyer. Great for the retiree. Excellent...

DUPLEX - DOUBLE YOUR INCOME - GREAT INVESTMENT!

1 & 2/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 2 $320,000 each

Each Unit has: - 3 Good Size Bedrooms. - The Main Bedrooms have a spacious ensuite, a separate walk-in robe and split system Air-Conditioning. - Spacious, Open...

It is a new land development of 'Epiq' proportions

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Epiq is a new $200 million Lennox Head Development

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.