Dad misses son's first birthday to train for war

HELPING defend you country from the threat of enemy attack has to come with sacrifice.

That is something Military Expert 2 Technician Muhammad Efendi Bin Ismail knows all too well.

Ismail, who is a part of the Singapore Armed Forces team participating in Exercise Wallaby at Shoalwater Bay, has had to leave his young family behind to serve his country.

While he has travelled overseas many times before, the 36-year-old said it was always tough being away from home and is counting down the 50 days until he can return to his family.

"I am married with two kids,” Ismail said.

"One is six and the other one just turned one last week. I missed my second son's first birthday on September 20.

"My wife, I think she is quite immune with my always going overseas so she is kind of okay with it.”

In his role as a Vehicle Recovery OIC, FSG, Ismail is responsible for making sure all of the military vehicles used in Exercise Wallaby are in working order.

"My role here is to maintain all of the vehicles. Besides maintaining the vehicles we are a part of the recovery team - for any vehicle breakdowns in the field,” he said.

"For my portion, the workshop set-up in Singapore is different from what we have here.

"Over here I have a team of 12 and it's just us who have to maintain all the vehicles.

"Whatever we bring with us is all we have to use.

"But we have prepared ourselves in Singapore and trained for this.

"I also came here in 2011 so I was able to prepare myself for the weather and the conditions.”