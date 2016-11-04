Dakota's Halloween masterpiece hauntingly creative

Dakota Knight brought nightmare's to life this Halloween when he created an enormous clown head entryway.

DAKOTA Knight delved into nightmares and his own imagination to create his latest masterpiece; a clown head standing twice as tall as a man.

The impressive piece was commissioned by family friends, Loyd and Wendy to become the entryway of their haunted house on Halloween.

It was the 18-year-old's first attempt at such a large-scale project and it impressed plenty of trick-or-treaters when the Williams St address opened to the public.

"There was heaps of people showing up appreciating it and thanking me for it,” Dakota said.

Dakota explained the artwork consumed his weekends for weeks leading up October 31.

"We started off with this ply wood... I drew everything else with a pencil, the eyes and mouth and everything else,” he said.

"I started with a base colour, a brush, then went over it with an airbrush. It took a month, every weekend or a bit more.”

Dakota said he would be happy to broaden his artistic scope and pursue similar projects, though he enjoys drawing his other passions - bikes, cars and trucks.

"I started drawing since I can remember basically,” Dakota said.

"It's just good fun, you can make up anything basically and take it out of your imagination and put it on paper and show people what you can do and what your ideas are.”

To commission Dakota's skills, contact him via Facebook at Dakota Knight.

Lloyd and Wendy's haunted house in William St raised $180 for the Cancer Council and a local Scouts group.