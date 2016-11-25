Damaging winds, large hailstones warning for CQ

7.40pm: The thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for CQ.
6.40pm: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is current for parts of Central Queensland.
The warning for damaging winds and large hailstones was issued at 6.20pm by the Bureau of Meteorology
It's for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and
Capricornia districts.
The storms are are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Marlborough and Leura.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.