Damaging winds, large hailstones warning for CQ

Severe storm warning for parts of Central Queensland.

7.40pm: The thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for CQ.

6.40pm: A SEVERE thunderstorm warning is current for parts of Central Queensland.

The warning for damaging winds and large hailstones was issued at 6.20pm by the Bureau of Meteorology

It's for people in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and

Capricornia districts.

The storms are are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Marlborough and Leura.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: