Dame Quentin Bryce to visit Rockhampton over domestic violence

DAME Quentin Bryce will reveal her unique insights on Domestic and Family Violence at a breakfast in Rockhampton next month.

The Capricornia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) will host the event, highlighting domestic violence, at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on November 10.

The ex Governor General was appointed by the then-Premier, Campbell Newman to lead the Special Taskforce against Domestic and Family Violence in Queensland in August 2014.

Mike Carter from Aurizon will also discuss the strategies that Aurizon has undertaken to address the issue of domestic violence through their workplace policies and special leave arrangements.

The CCC are looking for local businesses to attend, and address domestic and family violence in the workplace.

CCC President Peter Fraser said the implications of domestic violence on a key staff member in a small business could be crippling, even terminal, to the business itself.

"Even in larger businesses, the effects on not only the staff member themselves, but their workmates, can have a significant effect on day to day operations,” he said.

"With such a significant incidence of domestic and family violence reported across our region, we are looking to empower small businesses with some tools and reference points for managers and owners of businesses that are impacted by domestic violence

"At the very least, being familiar with ways to support staff affected can be a significant help to the affected person thereby lessening the impact upon the business itself.”

GET INVOLVED

When: Thursday November 10, 7am to 8.30am

Where: Rockhampton Leagues Club

Price: $50

Tickets: Visit capricornia.cciq.com.au for details