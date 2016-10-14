28°
Damien shows his class to win Australian title

Pam McKay
| 14th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
NUMBER ONE: Rockhampton's Damien Arnold celebrates his Australian title win.
NUMBER ONE: Rockhampton's Damien Arnold celebrates his Australian title win.

SPEEDWAY: Damien Arnold has won the Australian super stocker title in dominant fashion, leading the 30-lap final from start to finish in Mackay.

The victory means the Rockhampton driver now holds both the Queensland and the national title.

"It was good to have the Queensland title under my belt but to have the Australian title as well is such a great feeling,” Arnold said.

"I didn't go up there expecting to win; I went up there to finish in the top five so to win it was pretty amazing.

"There were 22 contenders in Mackay. They were all challengers; there were some really fast cars.”

The win was made even more special for Arnold who was driving his uncle's car which was formerly owned and raced by the late Aaron Smithwick, who lost his battle with cancer in 2011.

"Luck was on our side. We had a good run and obviously Aaron was on our side too and we did it,” Arnold said.

"We do a Queensland title memorial here for him and we've won that three years in a row.

"This is the class we want to be in because we're doing it for one man. We're trying to make him proud.”

Arnold started his speedway career driving fender benders when he was 14.

"It's just such a fun sport,” he said.

"I've got a lot of good mates there and it's really family-orientated.

"My uncle owns the car and my old man, my wife and my son all crew and drive so it's nice to have them all involved.

"But while it's good fun you want to win as well.”

While he's not looking too far ahead, Arnold said he would be keen to defend his national title next year.

"I've got a good car and a good crew in Karl and Cal. Next year it's going to be harder; it's going to be harder every year with more guys moving into the class and working their way up.

"Every title's a challenge so you've just got to go out there and make it happen.

"We've got a fast car, and that is a real bonus.

"But you still need to be able to drive that car.”

Topics:  australian title damien arnold mackay speedway super stockers

