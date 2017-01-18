Dance academy signs up future

KATHERINE'S Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts specialises in a range of exciting dance styles.

Principal Katherine Wightman said the studio shares the love and fun of dance through correct technical training, qualified and safe teaching practices in three, well-equipped studios.

Recreational and performance classes are now offered. "Students are offered the opportunity to participate in examinations as well as various competitions and our end of year Dance Concert,” she said.

"All dance facets studied at KADATA provide students with the opportunity to happily express themselves, dance with others and build friendships with the physical element of dance providing exercise for healthy minds and bodies.”

With such a fabulous and accomplished 2016 year, teachers from Katherine's Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts are eager and excited to see what 2017 will bring. Classes available from age one, with parent participation and independent dance classes from 2+ through to adult.

Come along to their Sign on Day on Saturday, January 21 from 10am - 2pm at 18 Jabiru Drive, Yeppoon. For further info contact Katherine on 0408 670 198.