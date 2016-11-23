Dancers step it up for top results in exams

AIMING HIGH: Katherine's Academy of Dance students who all received a distinction for their Royal Academy of Dance Classical Ballet Graded Examinations recently, in the lead up to their end of year showcase on Sunday.

DARE to be different.

That might be the name of their coming end of year dance showcase, but for the students at Katherine's Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts, it's a belief by which they live.

Principal Katherine Wightman was thrilled when she got the news recently that all 24 of her students who participated in the Royal Academy of Dance Classical Ballet Graded Examinations had received distinctions.

She said it was an outstanding effort to have all students receive the highest grade for such a prestigious exam.

The RAD offers an internationally recognised portfolio of examinations and assessments designed to encourage, motivate and reward students of all ages and abilities, outlining a progressive structure for learning and achievement.

The Yeppoon dancers were aged from six to 18.

"I was elated,” Katherine said of their grades.

"Students also got to perform a solo routine of their chosen genre, for Solo Performance, which allows them to express what they're passionate about, and also lets more of their individuality shine through.”

The examiner visited the Yeppoon studio for the examination, for which the girls had been training throughout the year.

"I'm incredibly proud of their efforts, we're not all natural dancers, so to see some of my students develop and improve so much makes me very happy,” she said.

"These exams are more about building their confidence and showing themselves what they're capable of.”

They may dare to be different, but Katherine said her main mantra for her students was "be the best you can be”.

She said the RAD examinations were beneficial for all students interested in classical ballet and dance as it helped with students' confidence and achieving their dancing goals.

Catch the dancers at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday for their concert, showcasing an array of different and modern styles.