Charlie's Law could see dangerous dog app or map

Charlie the Shih Tzu's legacy could live on in Charlie's Law.

THE law is clear; owners must identify dangerous and menacing dogs with childproof signs on their property.

So it hardly seems a far cry for local government councils to make the information readily available on a dangerous dog map.

This is the intention behind 'Charlie's Law' and it looks like Rockhampton Regional Council could be on board.

READ IT HERE: Bid for 'Charlie's law' to protect people walking pets from savage dog attacks

After Nikki Kirkland's pet Shih Tzu, Charlie, was savagely killed by a Rottweiler in Gracemere two weeks ago, she has been on a mission to make the streets safe from future attacks.

Planning and Regulatory Committee Chair Councillor, Ellen Smith said she is keen to meet with Nikki, and "chat about this particular situation".

READ IT HERE: Death is not the end for Charlie

"I am interested in investigating how a dangerous dog map could work, whether that's through council or it could be that an app is created," Cr Smith said.

"Personally, I think we shouldn't identify a specific house, but we could look at streets where a dog has been declared dangerous.

"Any such map though wouldn't capture all information. Residents should realise many attacks occur away from where a dog lives or it may be council is still investigating an allegation.

"While we don't have a map, we do have signs on a fence identifying properties with Dangerous and Menacing Dogs."

Cr Smith said council investigate and interview the victim, dog owner and witnesses of any dog attack when possible and when proven, the dog is declared either dangerous or menacing.

"While we do everything we can to educate pet owners on being responsible for their animals, it's still sad and disappointing to hear of incidents where pets die.

"I'd like to remind dog owners to take every precaution to ensure their property is properly fenced and that their pet remains on a lead in public places," Cr Smith said.

READ IT HERE: Horse mauled in vicious dog attack, owner fears child could be next victim