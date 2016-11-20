Dan's fitness focus pays off at Capricornia Business Awards

DRIVEN by the passion to change people's lifestyles for the better is all the fuel Dan Withers and his team needs for success.

Established for two years, the director of VidaFit wanted to create a friendly non-intimidating, positive and fun environment for locals to build a successful building block in reaching their absolute potential.

Little did he know that his vision to create a health and wellness facility empowering locals across the region would pay off in being named the Best Young Entrepreneur at the recent Capricornia Business Awards 2016.

"It was great to be acknowledged for our success, but although an individual award, I could not have achieved this without some of the amazing people I have in my life,” he said.

"One of the best parts about winning this award is the fact that my team that surrounds me get spotlighted as well because they work incredibly hard day in day out which is why we succeed in what we do.

"It means more to me to see them really proud than winning the award does.”

Specialising in health, fitness and wellness, Dan said he and his team were always evolving to find better ways to help people.

He said there were plans in the future for expansion.

