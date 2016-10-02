Darius Boyd speaks out on mental health

Darius Boyd has recently been appointed as a mental health ambassador for the NRL.

NRL star will be visiting Archerview Clinic on Thursday, October 6 as part of Mental Health Week.

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital, part of Ramsay Health Clinic, will be welcoming Darius Boyd who previously sought treatment for depression in a Ramsay mental health clinic.

Darius has recently been appointed as a mental health ambassador for the NRL and hopes through sharing his experience people will be encouraged to seek treatment.

"I hope to inspire people suffering from mental illness not to be afraid to speak out and seek help from the right health professionals,” Darius said.

"When it comes to physical injuries, a broken arm or leg, we wouldn't think of trying to fix it ourselves, but with mental illness we suffer in silence.”

Nearly half of all Australians will experience some form of mental illness in their lifetime, contributing to a high rate of suicide.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental illness contact Lifeline 24 hours a day on 13 11 14, or in an emergency dial 000.