30°
News

Darkc3ll's haunting sound

Amy Haydock | 3rd Nov 2016 10:10 AM
MOSH FOR DANIEL: Darkc3ll will perform at the Mosh For Daniel Festival next month in support of The Daniel Morcombe Foundation.
MOSH FOR DANIEL: Darkc3ll will perform at the Mosh For Daniel Festival next month in support of The Daniel Morcombe Foundation. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S been a while since Darkc3ll have brought their stadium level hooks and loud abrasive industrial grooves to Rockhampton, but as of next week they'll be doing just that with some brand new material up their sleeve.

Releasing their latest album titled Haunted Reality, suitably on Halloween, the four-piece have already been inundated with a 'tsunami' of positive feedback about their new sound.

Pulse caught up with lead singer Jesse Bateman yesterday in the lead up to their show at Flamingo's on Quay on November 11 - the first stop on their national tour.

"It's been very exciting, just been overwhelmed, our phones have literally been going off the hook, so it's been an amazing response,” he said yesterday.

"We've had great reviews from publications already around the country so that helps a lot. Bands are taking the time out, commenting online and emailing us personally, to tell us how much they love us.”

Jesse said the pay-off after working on an album for the past 12 months felt really gratifying and was keen for Rockhampton fans to get a taste of their latest tracks in a live setting. An evocative album title, Jesse shed light on the fact that it wasn't a concept album but more of a social commentary on today's society's somewhat disillusioned outlook on life. "It's very uplifting, very high energy...we believe we live in this mirage of reality...so it's a chance for guys like us to make a little statement.”

The gothic shock rock quartet hailing from Brisbane are one of Australia's fastest rising acts and have been tagged as a 'modern day KISS', building a reputation for 'making hate sound fun'.

Visually and musically, Darkc3ll have proven themselves as a world class outfit and with a fourth album now released, they show no signs of slowing down.

"There's been a huge change, we're really pushing ourselves as songwriters, musically and even vocally,” Jesse said of Haunted Reality's sound compared to their previous albums. "Coming back to the studio with a wealth of experience has given us inspiration to write this material. We've definitely improved on our production; it's a lot more electronic in the hooks and the grooves.” Notable tours to date include The Civil Unrest 2015 in the USA, and Australia's Soundwave Festival in 2014 and various other shows with Wednesday 13, Otep, Combichrist and more.

Through the use of social media, the band continues to demonstrate the importance of fans via constant interaction and updates with their followers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: What's happening at Kershaw Gardens

REVEALED: What's happening at Kershaw Gardens

MORE than $4 million has been spent to date remediating Kershaw Gardens from the disastrous effects of Cyclone Marcia and there is still plenty more work to do.

Readers, pollies react to news same-sex couples can adopt

READERS have had mixed reaction to news same-sex couples and singles in Queensland can now adopt children.

Most readers supported the changes to the legislation

Two sustain injuries in crash in south Rockhampton

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash between a truck and a car on Gladstone Rd.

Emergency services responding

Darkc3ll's haunting sound

MOSH FOR DANIEL: Darkc3ll will perform at the Mosh For Daniel Festival next month in support of The Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

Darkc3ll visit Rocky on national tour after album relase

Local Partners

Artists inspired by landscapes of Australia and Vietnam

Entitled From Australia to Vietnam, the hand crafted pieces by potter Gill Whitworth were inspired by a trip she had to Vietnam.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Nippers' first competition of the season

TEAM EFFORT: Queensland Country team members, back (from left) Jack Newton, Zac Paskin, Kayla Osborne, Natalie Cumming (chaperone) and Kade Gourdie. Front, Caitlyn Goudie, and rosie Sattler.

Yeppoon wins eight members in Queensland Country team

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

TAYLOR Swift has been named Forbes magazine's highest-paid woman in music for 2016.

Darkc3ll's haunting sound

MOSH FOR DANIEL: Darkc3ll will perform at the Mosh For Daniel Festival next month in support of The Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

Darkc3ll visit Rocky on national tour after album relase

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Lowset Brick + Big Shed

29 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $345,000

First home buyers best buy, centrally located close to schools, only moments away from Stockland’s or Redhill Homemaker’s centre. This home offers it all: - 3...

Style and Space in Brilliant Location!

13 Seanna Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You’ll love the easy living in this modern home with a sweeping entertaining patio and separate media room. Relax, entertain and soak up the lifestyle in this...

Owners Have Moved Interstate!

4 Lilydale Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you like a quiet family friendly neighbourhood and the cul-de-sac lifestyle 4 Lilydale Close will make the perfect family home! A sophisticated open plan...

RENOVATOR ON PRESTIGIOUS LUCK AVENUE, 759M2 ALLOTMENT. $195,000

52 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 1 $185,000

This quaint 2 Bedroom cottage is being offered for sale for the very first time in decades. The perfect renovator is ready and waiting for you. Catch and enjoy the...

Prime Riverside Home Site!

34 Bellbird Drive, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on ... $199,000

Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on 2,359 m2 home site with a generous 30 m frontage. This block has town water, power, phone and sewer.

Amazing 5 Bed Brick Family Home On 977m2 In Frenchville - $529,000

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $529,000

What wonderful tranquility, privacy and cool comfortable living as well as stunning city and panoramic views. Perfectly positioned in a quiet, elevated, cul de...

Beautiful Brick Home in a Tranquil Setting

8 O'Shanesy Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

This gorgeous lowset brick and Tiled roof home has 3 built-in and air-conditioned bedrooms with the main bedroom having an ensuite. The home has been repainted...

Stunning Gable With Sensational Deck In Frenchville!

427 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Everything your family is looking for in a Fabulous Gable Family Home in Frenchville - amazing old world charm and character combined perfectly with ultra modern...

Fantastic buying at only $375,000 Neg

12 Jacaranda Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000 Neg

Affordable four bedroom home perfectly positioned in Norman Gardens with easy access to the University, major shopping centres and schools. -Large a/c open plan...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!