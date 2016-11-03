Darkc3ll's haunting sound

MOSH FOR DANIEL: Darkc3ll will perform at the Mosh For Daniel Festival next month in support of The Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

IT'S been a while since Darkc3ll have brought their stadium level hooks and loud abrasive industrial grooves to Rockhampton, but as of next week they'll be doing just that with some brand new material up their sleeve.

Releasing their latest album titled Haunted Reality, suitably on Halloween, the four-piece have already been inundated with a 'tsunami' of positive feedback about their new sound.

Pulse caught up with lead singer Jesse Bateman yesterday in the lead up to their show at Flamingo's on Quay on November 11 - the first stop on their national tour.

"It's been very exciting, just been overwhelmed, our phones have literally been going off the hook, so it's been an amazing response,” he said yesterday.

"We've had great reviews from publications already around the country so that helps a lot. Bands are taking the time out, commenting online and emailing us personally, to tell us how much they love us.”

Jesse said the pay-off after working on an album for the past 12 months felt really gratifying and was keen for Rockhampton fans to get a taste of their latest tracks in a live setting. An evocative album title, Jesse shed light on the fact that it wasn't a concept album but more of a social commentary on today's society's somewhat disillusioned outlook on life. "It's very uplifting, very high energy...we believe we live in this mirage of reality...so it's a chance for guys like us to make a little statement.”

The gothic shock rock quartet hailing from Brisbane are one of Australia's fastest rising acts and have been tagged as a 'modern day KISS', building a reputation for 'making hate sound fun'.

Visually and musically, Darkc3ll have proven themselves as a world class outfit and with a fourth album now released, they show no signs of slowing down.

"There's been a huge change, we're really pushing ourselves as songwriters, musically and even vocally,” Jesse said of Haunted Reality's sound compared to their previous albums. "Coming back to the studio with a wealth of experience has given us inspiration to write this material. We've definitely improved on our production; it's a lot more electronic in the hooks and the grooves.” Notable tours to date include The Civil Unrest 2015 in the USA, and Australia's Soundwave Festival in 2014 and various other shows with Wednesday 13, Otep, Combichrist and more.

Through the use of social media, the band continues to demonstrate the importance of fans via constant interaction and updates with their followers.