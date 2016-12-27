DASHCAM: Motorists' near miss with B-Double on mountain

A PASSENGER in a vehicle that had a near miss with a truck on the Mount Morgan Range just before Christmas has shared a video of the incident to warn others.

Kev Lemberg, who has Parkinson's, was in the passenger seat while his wife Carole was driving down the range on December 23 when the incident occurred.

He has narrated the turn of events in the video, describing how they had seen the B-double truck but did not realise until they were upon it that it was taking up most of the Burnett Highway.

Strong language warning

Truck takes over whole road going up Mt Morgan Range: The truck was travelling up the mountain range with cars behind it when it travelled far over the double white lines and was about 80% across the lane the Lemberg’s were in.

Mr Lemberg said he and his wife have lived in Struck oil for 17 years and have only ever had the odd car, mainly with non-Queensland number plates, pass them on the double white lines.

Mr Lemberg finished off his narration of the video, urging motorists to drive safely.