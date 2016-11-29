Dave celebrates 102 years of life

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Rocky man Dave Daniels has reached the age of 102 and will celebrate his birthday today.

ON THIS day, 102 years ago, Eldred Cecil Daniels was born.

Today, the local man will celebrate the milestone surrounded by family and friends at Bethany Aged Care.

Dave was born at Rockhampton's Hillcrest Hospital in 1914 and is the eldest of six children.

In Dave's 102 glorious years of life he's held many titles. He was the senior prefect at Rockhampton Boys Grammar School, was an air spotter at Keppel Sands during World War II and was a teacher in the Central Queensland region for 42 years.

But his fondest titles in life were being a husband to Mary Olive Simpson Valentine and a father to his three children, Robin, Sandra and Wayne.

Dave was recently recognised by the Keppel Sands community for his milestone.