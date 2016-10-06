Days like these: One hundred hours to drive with L plates

Police chase four suspects through Botanic Gardens: Police chase four suspects at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens involved in a stolen vehicle speeding crime

As I was preparing him, I was forced to admit that it took me 11 tries to pass my learners.

"Don't judge me," I begged, desperate to be understood.

"I knew the answers, I just wasn't confident with my lefts and rights.

Since then I have learnt to make an L for left with my left hand."

I didn't tell him, however that it took a further four tries to then obtain my licence, every time I got an angry bespectacled man who had obviously taken a dislike to me and failed me every time, until I got a lovely lady who understood my left and right conundrum, and used helpful hand signals to show me which way to turn.

She passed me.

But he came home smiling yesterday, with the exciting news that he had passed.

I hope that Josh hasn't inherited the reversing gene from me.

I have developed a phobia of reversing throughout my driving years, the combination of trying to see where the back

of the car is going and where the front of the car is going at the same time is a feat I still haven't mastered.

Yesterday, seeing no other car parks as far as the eye could see I had no other choice but to reverse into a car park on the hill.

Back and forth the x-trail and I miserably jutted. After about the 7th or 8th shunting of forwards and backwards I looked over and made eye contact with an amused man.

By the time I managed to get the car parked (about 25 times of back and forthing and desperate random wrenchs of the steering wheel) my knuckles were the palest green, my hands curled into a u shape.

I refused to look anyone in the eye when I crawled from my vehicle.

However, I have complete faith that Josh will be a reversing champion, and may teach me a few things.

Not only that, I remember when I first got my licence I was desperate for any excuse to drive anywhere.

I'm hoping Josh will be the same and not mind maybe doing a desperate chocolate run in the dark hours of the night.

Very proud of my boy.

Let the hundred hours begin!