30°
Dean and Elphinstone streets

29th Oct 2016 8:00 AM
Elphinstone St is left littered with debris after water from Frenchman's Creek washed over the road.
Elphinstone St is left littered with debris after water from Frenchman's Creek washed over the road.

A $1.633 million roadworks project in North Rockhampton is on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Rockhampton Regional councillor Tony Williams said the Dean St reconstruction project stage one (Lakes Creek Rd to Rodboro St) was near completion with stage two (Rodboro St to Nathan St) to start straight after.

He said stage two should only take three weeks and then the focus will shift to the final section - Nathan St to Elphinstone St.

"That's all expected to be completed by the end of December,” Cr Williams said.

Dean St is closed to through traffic during the works and motorists need to use Elphinstone St to go around it.

Cr Williams said the reconstruction was part of the post Cyclone Marcia repairs and was also about putting in storm water drainage that had never been there.

"Elphinstone will be the next project,” he said.

Cr Williams said the works from Craig St to Shepherd St along Elphinstone St will happen concurrently with the Dean St works, starting on December 10.

"This should be completed by the end of February 2017,” he said.

There will be limited access to Rigarlsford Park during the works and residents may need to park vehicles on either side of Rigarlsford and walk to the playground.

Cr Williams said all the road works underway in the region was good for council staff and for the local economy with materials purchased locally.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
