'Death by fear': Man jailed after girlfriend jumps from speeding ute

Trinette Stevens
| 24th Nov 2016 3:43 PM
Mackay detectives lead a Middlemount man into the police station to face charges of the murder of a woman who fell from a ute on Dec 31.12.14. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Mackay detectives lead a Middlemount man into the police station to face charges of the murder of a woman who fell from a ute on Dec 31.12.14. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

FULL STORY:

SHANE Archibald Dickson met 44-year-old Rinabel Tiglao Blackmore on an online dating site.

Barely a year later the 36-year-old man would be found responsible for her death, making her fear for her life to such an extent she was willing to leap from a utility travelling at around 100km/h.

The Brisbane mother was taken by ambulance to Dysart Hospital and then airlifted to Townsville Hospital, where she later died from serious head injuries.

Dickson was charged with her murder in 2015, but pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Supreme Court today to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The man, dressed in purple and sitting with his head down, cried throughout a majority of the proceedings.

Dickson was driving on the Fitzroy Development Rd with Ms Blackmore on December 31, 2014 when an argument between the two over the car's fuel light had caused the woman to leap from the vehicle while it was still moving.

The court heard Dickson's history as a domestic violence offender spanned his entire adult lifetime, and the pair's relationship had been filled with abuse cultivating in a series of violent events in late December, one just hours before Ms Blackmore's final moments.

The most recent involved Dickson striking Ms Blackmore in the face and using both hands to choke her, while she screamed a pre-organised emergency code word to a friend through the phone.

Another previous incident saw Ms Blackmore begging a business' manager to call the police in order to save her life.

In summary yesterday, Judge Michael McMeekin told the court what Ms Blackmore had chillingly communicated to officers about her relationship with Dickson.

"It has been like this since we got together... he has punched me in the past... he said to me that he doesn't care if he kills me because jail would be easier,” he read.

Defence barrister Doug Wining told the court Dickson did not call an ambulance immediately after Ms Blackmore leaped from the vehicle, instead opting to contact a friend who knew an "ambo bloke” before eventually contacting 000.

Dickson then drove his seriously injured girlfriend to the hospital, laid her down on the concrete and stayed with her until help arrived.

"The factor of remorse is obvious,” Mr Winning said.

"If he gets his emotions under control and makes correct judgements... here is a person we are less likely to see back before these criminal courts.”

In delivering his sentence, Judge McMeekin said Dickson was obviously a man who had issues keeping his emotions under control but did not intend to cause Ms Blackmore's death.

”There is no doubt on some level you loved the deceased,” he said.

"You significantly contributed to her jumping from the vehicle... her fear was well founded from your behaviour.

”(You) subjected her to physical violence in the hours before she died. It was this that so affected her state of mind to be so significantly fearful of what you might do, that she leapt from a car at significant speed.”

Judge McMeekin sentenced Dickson to serve seven and half years in prison for the manslaughter, with a parole eligibility date of July 15, 2017.

Dickson had already served 679 days in custody for the incident.

INITIAL: SHANE Archibald Dickson was sentenced to seven and a half years prison in the Rockhampton Supreme Court this morning after the death of his girlfriend in 2015.

The 36-year-old had originally been charged with murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Dickson was driving on the Fitzroy Development Rd with his girlfriend Rinabel Tiglao Blackmore on December 31, 2014, when an argument between the two caused the woman to leap from the car while it was travelling at around 100km/h.

The 44-year-old mother was taken by ambulance to Dysart Hospital and then airlifted to Townsville Hospital, where she later died.

The court heard Dickson's history as a domestic violence offender, and a violent altercation between the two just hours earlier had caused Ms Blackmore to fear for her life with such severity that she fled the vehicle while it was still moving.

Dickson had already served 679 days in custody for the incident.

His parole eligibility date was set for July 15, 2017.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  court domestic violence manslaughter murder

