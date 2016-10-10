Charlie the Shih Tzu's owner will continue her mission to introduce Charlie's Law, after he pet was viciously attacked and killed on Wednesday.

THE days following the death of Nikki Kirkland's shih tzu Charlie have taken their toll on the 56-year-old Gracemere resident.

But as she moves back towards "normality”, Nikki has not given up on her mission to introduce Charlie's Law; which aims to map out and detail dog attacks to allow people to make informed decisions on where to walk, and put the onus on the owners when pets attack.

Yesterday afternoon she was organising her "little mate's” cremation, and paying the vet bill for the surgery that bought him a few more hours of life following a vicious dog attack Wednesday evening.

But death is not the end for Charlie.

Unsatisfied with the Rockhampton Regional Council's response to the incident, in which a rottweiler jumped a high fence in Gracemere and disembowelled Charlie, ultimately leading to his death, Nikki has "demanded” a meeting with mayor Margaret Strelow and Planning and Regulatory Committee chair councillor Ellen Smith.

She said she hopes to bring "random attacks” and responsible pet ownership into the public conversation, stating the Queensland Government would also have to get on board for any real change to come into effect.

In the coming weeks, Nikki said she plans to create a Facebook Page to continue her campaign for Charlie's Law.