Development to offer new services for Gracemere

DOCTOR, DOCTOR: Rockhampton Regional Council has approved a health care centre for this site on O'Shanesy St, Gracemere. The development will include medical and radiology practices, and a pharmacy.

GRACEMERE continues to grow, with Rockhampton Regional Council approving the development of a new medical centre to service the area.

The health care centre is set to include medical and radiology practices, as well as a pharmacy, on a former residential site on O'Shanesy St.

The proposal was considered by council in the general meeting yesterday.

The health care facility will sit in a single storey building on the southern section of the site, divided into three tenancies.

Vehicles will access the site from separate right-in, left-out driveways onto Pierce St, about 20m from the intersection with O'Shanesy St.

The site will include 48 on-site car parks, including two disabled parks, a space for special use vehicles and a bay for an ambulance.

The medical centre will sit amongst a mixed range of buildings, surrounded by the Gracemere Shopping Centre, an auction yard, nursery, houses, businesses, low impact industry and the Gracemere State School.

There were four public submissions made during the public notification period from September 16 to October 7.

The health care centre approved by Rockhampton Regional Council for development in Gracemere. Contributed

One submission raised concerns about the development blocking morning sun and prevailing breezes to a neighbouring house, suggesting the building have a different orientation.

Council officers addressed this in a report tabled at the meeting, stating the site's planning classification would also allow for a three storey multiple dwelling.

Officers concluded that type of development would likely impact neighbouring houses to a larger extent than the heath care centre.

In response to a submission about the potential noise nuisance neighbours might experience as a result of an air conditioning unit, officers said a 1.8m high enclosure should help mitigate sound emissions.

Another submission suggested there was "ample” zoned commercial areas within Gracemere and "no community need” was identified for the health care centre to be in a residential area.

Officers concluded the site was close to the commercial centre, taking in Gracemere Shopping Centre, but separately defined.

Additionally, there is no vacant land on the opposite side of O'Shanesy St, which includes commercial uses.

The report revealed the applicant had looked at tenancies in the shopping centre, as well as vacant land along Lawrie St.

In both cases, they were unable to find anything which would accommodate the co-location of medical, radiology and pharmacy services.

Although the shopping centre will eventually expand, the report states stage two will not be constructed in "the immediate future” and doesn't provide an alternative to the timely construction of the health care site.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the centre was "good news for Gracemere”.

"This quality development will be welcomed by a fast growing community,” she said.