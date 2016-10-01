Devoted father and fireman will be missed

HOWARD Driver, of Zilzie,Qld, died peacefully after a full life on August 24, 2016 at Rockhampton Base Hospital. He was five days shy of his 81st birthday.

He was born on August 25, 1935 in Nundah, Brisbane and attended school and spend his early life at Sandgate and he completed National Service in 1954.

Howard began his working life as an apprentice Shop and Office Fitter and then as a carpenter working with C.W. Krause in Brisbane from 1951 until 1958. His youth was spent doing the things he loved, fishing, shooting and surf life saving.

He married Ruth Ireland on July 4, 1959 and together they had three children, Jenelle, Brett and John.

Ruth and Howard divorced in 1991.

In August 1958, Howard joined the Metro Fire Brigade in Brisbane to begin what would be a 37 year career as a fireman.

In 1960 Ruth and Howard moved to Rockhampton where Howard joined the DCA Fire Brigade, later moving over to the Metropolitan Fire Brigade in Rockhampton.

In 1973 the family moved to Yeppoon with Howard transferring to the Yeppoon Fire Brigade.

The family lived in a flat about the fire station before buying a home at Cooee Bay.

Howard was able to continue his hobbies of fishing and shooting whenever he got the chance and was also involved in the aero club, being on hand to put out any fires.

Howard had a great sense of humour and was a real gentleman and he was well respected in the community.

He was good father to his three children, a doting granddad to his four grandchildren and was very much loved by his partner Joan and her extended family.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Howard is survived by his 3 children and 4 grandchildren and was predeceased by his loving partner, Joan Keenan.

A memorial service will be held the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club 1 Keppel Street, Emu Park on Saturday, October 22 at 10am. All who knew Howard are invited to attend his final call out.