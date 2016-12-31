Dial-A-Driver ready to keep New Year's revellers safe

EXTRA police will be out in force this weekend for the New Year's celebrations.

To avoid being caught drink driving this weekend, make sure you either have a designated driver, have the local taxi company's number on speed dial or have Dial-A-Driver on speed dial.

Dial-A-Driver is a business where you call them and let them know where you and your car are located, they arrive with someone to drive you and your car home with another vehicle following to take the 'rent-a-driver' to the next job.

Dial-A-Driver owner Donald Crowden said the Rockhampton branch had a new manager and new driving team in place ready for this weekend.

He said there was even a second driving team on standby if Rockhampton region revellers needed the extra service and revellers can call the service on 0448796771.

Mr Crowden said there had been some issues in the past, including vouchers handed out, that were not being accepted, but those issues had been resolved.

He said anyone with those vouchers can still use them.

"The whole idea is we are out there to help people get home safely,” Mr Crowden said.

"Keep them from drink driving. Keep the road tolls down.”

Over the New Year weekend this time last year, there 20 traffic and related offences recorded in Capricornia, according to the Queensland Police Service's crime map.

Extra police will be targeting drink and drug drivers across the New Year's long weekend as part of the Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

Officers have conducted more than 70,000 RBTs (Random Breath Tests) and charged 359 drink drivers in the first seven days of Festive Break.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said impaired driving continued to be a serious issue on Queensland roads.

"All too often our officers attend traffic crashes caused by a drink driver whose terrible decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle has ended in tragedy,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"In fact, about one in five fatalities in Queensland are linked to drink driving.

"If you are planning on having a drink this New Year's - we are urging you to arrange a safe way home from celebrations which doesn't involve driving a vehicle.

"There will be extra police patrolling across the weekend as well as RBT and drug testing sites at various locations throughout the state.”

On day seven of Festive Break, 47 drink drivers were charged including a 40-year-old man who allegedly provided a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.246 per cent in Fortitude Valley around 11.50pm Thursday night.

In the past week, officers have intercepted speeding drivers travelling at 117km/h in a 60km/h zone, 157km/h in a 100km/h zone and 240km/h in a 100km/h zone across the state.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until 11.59pm January 3, 2017.