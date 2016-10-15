Different abilities explored

FAMILY FUN: Dipali, Dtirisha and Meir Patel joining in Disability Action Week activities at Isaac Libraries

ISAAC kids explored what it would be like living with a disability during special Story Time sessions, September 12 to 16.

Isaac Libraries invited children and parents to join in Disability Action Week activities, featuring braille text books, audio stories and sensory activities.

The aim of Disability Action Week is to empower people with disabilities, raise awareness of disability issues and to improve access and inclusion throughout our communities.

Library activities were designed to give children an insight into what it might be like living with a disability.

Events were held at Carmila, Clermont, Dysart, Glenden, Nebo, Middlemount, Moranbah and St Lawrence libraries.

One in five Queenslanders has a disability, or has disability touch their lives in some way.

