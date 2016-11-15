DASHCAM: Disgust at drivers not giving way for ambos

I RECENTLY saw a video that was captured at an intersection on the north side of Rocky and, in all honesty, I have never felt so sick to my stomach and angry.

The footage was fixated on an ambulance that was clearly alerting people of its presence with blaring sirens and furiously flashing lights while it had been strategically shifting through the traffic Tetris.

Thankfully, the majority of the vehicles caught up in the congestion moved aside to let the saviours with the sirens through.

However, once this ambulance had reached the outskirts of the temporarily clear intersection and was ready to cross, a mini convoy of vehicles cut right through the ambulance's path all because their green traffic light was signalling for them to go.

Dashcam footage of vehicles failing to give way to an Ambulance in Rockhampton recently.

These people blatantly ignored the fact that all bets are off once an emergency vehicle is present and attempting to get through traffic as quickly and safely as possible.

It is deeply upsetting to see how self-absorbed some people can be to the point where they have no qualms about potentially putting someone else's life in jeopardy while the ambulance is forced to wait on them.

Sirens do not shrill for personal entertainment or to simply be ignored.

They are high-pitched pleas for people to make a path to allow them to effectively get to the people who require urgent attention.

To treat such a serious situation with so little sensitivity is a crime within itself in my eyes and I hold no sympathy when it comes to fines being dealt to these disrespectful drivers.

The moment a siren sounds and lights flash, everything else becomes completely irrelevant; hair appointments, coffee dates, grocery shopping, even a meeting at the office can wait just a few extra seconds.

Doing the right thing by giving way to any emergency vehicle is always the priority for the sake of everyone's safety.

It's devastating, not to mention disgusting, to see such a high level of selfishness on our roads.

To hold a licence is a privilege, not a right. More awareness and respect needs to be shown towards our saviours with the sirens.