Doctor shoppers jailed for drug offences

TWO men will spend the next 16 months behind bars for a drug operation that saw them travel across the state to over 200 practitioners for prescriptions.

Andrew Bateman, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of drug trafficking, supplying dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of property used in connection with drug offences.

Bateman also pleaded guilty to 23 summary offences including, four counts of failing to dispose of a needle or syringe, five counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing tainted property.

His co-accused Denis Lesley Moore, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of drug trafficking.

The court heard between April 2014 and January 2016 Bateman and Moore would 'doctor shop', travelling around the state to different practitioners, obtaining prescriptions for OxyContin and selling the drugs.

While it's not illegal to go from doctor to doctor for prescriptions, selling the drugs to others is.

Bateman told police during an interview he had given the drugs to other people, but not for money although police know they had at least three regular customers.

During their offending, Moore went to 186 individual practitioners and received 317 prescriptions while Bateman went to 47 individual practitioners, receiving 88 prescriptions.

Both men suffer from hernias and although they had a legitimate need for the prescriptions the amount they were accessing far exceeded these needs.

In April 2014 police searched defendants' home finding drug paraphernalia and 165 empty OxyContin boxes of 28 tablets each, 145 of which were prescribed to Bateman and 20 to Moore.

Although it is unclear what price the pair sold the drugs for, the total street value of the 164 boxes was was between $184,000 and $369,000.

The total street value of all prescriptions claimed by the pair is not apparent.

Moore had a five page state and federal criminal history mainly comprised of dishonesty, driving and violence offences and Bateman had a three page state criminal history of mainly drug offences.

The pair both suffer from opiate addiction.

It is not apparent how much the men profited from their rort, but Moore had over $13,000 in his TAB account that was unaccounted for.

Their offending was described by Judge Burnett as "persistent and sophisticated”.

Moore was sentenced to four years imprisonment, suspended after 16 months with an operational period of five years for his trafficking charge.

Bateman received the same sentence for his trafficking charge, three years for supplying dangerous drugs, two years and six months for possession of dangerous drugs and 12 months for possession of property used in connection with drug offences.

For the 23 summary offences, Bateman received periods of imprisonment ranging from one month to 16 months, to be served concurrently.