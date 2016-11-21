30°
News

Dog attack robs Julie of 18-month old Marley

Trinette Stevens
| 21st Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Julie Armstrong with her miniature pony Bandit who was attacked by dogs on Thursday.
Julie Armstrong with her miniature pony Bandit who was attacked by dogs on Thursday. Chris Ison ROK201116chorse3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Julie Armstrong heard a knock on her front door on Thursday night, she couldn't have predicted what would come next.

The Rockhampton woman answered the door to two policemen, who delivered some heartbreaking news.

"I went out and answered them and they asked if I owned the stables... and I said there's been a dog attack there. I raced out and they pulled me up, and said look, one of the animals is deceased,” Julie said.

"They got in there and killed my little colt and the stallion has bite marks all over it.

"I think I am still in a state of shock, I haven't really cried... I can't believe it.”

The attack took place at Julie's stables, located on Berserker's Water St.

The heartbroken owner said police had given a description of the two dogs, one of which reportedly being a large great dane.

"They weren't wild dogs... One was almost as big as my little horse. The little fellow didn't have much chance,” she said.

News of the attack spread through Central Queensland on Friday, and Julie said her sister-in-law in England had even heard about it on the news.

Rockhampton Regional councillor Ellen Smith yesterday said it was important for owners to ensure their dogs are properly secured in their yards.

"A community reminder goes out to dog owners that they need to keep their pets on their property 24/7, or if out for a walk they need to be on their lead. Owners need a good enclosure where they cannot escape, particularly at night time,” she said.

"Our dog attack numbers aren't any different to what they were, but one dog attack is always one too many, and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Julie.”

Cr Smith said council staff had spoken to the horse owners and would be conducting a thorough investigation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Murphy bows out of Capras after four years as chairman

Murphy bows out of Capras after four years as chairman

GEOFF Murphy will step down immediately as chairman of the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras after four years at the helm.

Dog attack robs Julie of 18-month old Marley

Julie Armstrong with her miniature pony Bandit who was attacked by dogs on Thursday.

'I think I am still in a state of shock'

Fire investigators attend family home destroyed by blaze

A FAMILY has lost everything in a house fire last night.

Motorbike workshop revs up business

PEDDLING PEDALS: Ian Hill shows off his prized red at the Old Bikes at The Workshop event.

IAN Hill bought his first motorbike at just 16 years old.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

How to catch criminals with no leads

DETECTIVE WORK: Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson (right) and Superintendent Ron Van Saane (far left) with Detective Senior Constable Chris Griffin and Detective Senior Constable Adam Baillie at the awards ceremony on Wednesday.

Cops solve mystery crime

48 ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Catherine Carson, Elise Safstrom and Hope Storrie at the CBD Christmas Fair which is on tonight.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 ACROSS THE REGION

DON'T MISS: The Dust of Uruzgan will see Fred Smith perform at Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Beef Australia 2018 gets a boost

Images of Beef Australia 2015. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Beef Australian chairman has welcomed the increased funding

Christmas lights up East St

Christmas lights up East St

THOUSANDS of people filled the Rockhampton CBD at the annual Christmas Fair on Saturday night to celebrate the beginning of Christmas.

Bluff Cup punters go troppo for big prize money

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

An exciting new home at prestigious Forest Park!!

Lot 26 Foxglove Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Built by a local builder with more than 15 year's experience this property will be nothing but the best. Perfect location, fantastic lifestyle, side access...

Brilliant 2 Bedroom Brick Unit - Close To Shopping Centres - Only $179,000

1/110 High Street, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Be very quick to snap up this fantastic 2 bedroom Brick Unit within walking distance to the Northside Plaza, Stockland, Frenchville Sports Clubs and Schools. This...

Stunning Colonial Style Offices with Highway Exposure

18 Albert Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay ... $495,000 or For...

Fronting Albert Street, part of the Bruce Highway, heading North to Mackay is this beautifully renovated, upstairs and down, classic Colonial that has been...

Great living or investment opportunity!

2 / 8 Plum Tree Close, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Looking to downsize or wanting to expand your portfolio? Look no further! With tenants already in place in the front unit you could live in one and enjoy the...

Walking Distance to Glenmore and University

363 Farm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $330,000

This lowset solid block rendered home has 4 bedrooms with built-ins and ensuite to the main bedroom. The large tiled open plan lounge and dining room is...

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Need a Bigger Home?

359 Lawrence Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $359,000

If your looking for a big family home in a quiet location then this one's for you. Surrounded by quality homes in popular Frenchville in an elevated position with...

Sure to tick all the boxes!

22 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 AUCTION

Scheduled for Auction at the top of Lexington Dr is this large 1,009m2 (approx) allotment with a 2-bay shed already in place and boasting ocean views from the rear...

Lammermoor property scheduled for Auction!

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

FIRST LOOK: Artist impressions released for CBD apartments

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow has today handed down the 2016/17 draft budget . Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Seven storey inner-city apartments plans progressing

Five Rocky CBD sites ready for development

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

The Rocky sites with lots of potential

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!