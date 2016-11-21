Dog attack robs Julie of 18-month old Marley

Julie Armstrong with her miniature pony Bandit who was attacked by dogs on Thursday.

WHEN Julie Armstrong heard a knock on her front door on Thursday night, she couldn't have predicted what would come next.

The Rockhampton woman answered the door to two policemen, who delivered some heartbreaking news.

"I went out and answered them and they asked if I owned the stables... and I said there's been a dog attack there. I raced out and they pulled me up, and said look, one of the animals is deceased,” Julie said.

"They got in there and killed my little colt and the stallion has bite marks all over it.

"I think I am still in a state of shock, I haven't really cried... I can't believe it.”

The attack took place at Julie's stables, located on Berserker's Water St.

The heartbroken owner said police had given a description of the two dogs, one of which reportedly being a large great dane.

"They weren't wild dogs... One was almost as big as my little horse. The little fellow didn't have much chance,” she said.

News of the attack spread through Central Queensland on Friday, and Julie said her sister-in-law in England had even heard about it on the news.

Rockhampton Regional councillor Ellen Smith yesterday said it was important for owners to ensure their dogs are properly secured in their yards.

"A community reminder goes out to dog owners that they need to keep their pets on their property 24/7, or if out for a walk they need to be on their lead. Owners need a good enclosure where they cannot escape, particularly at night time,” she said.

"Our dog attack numbers aren't any different to what they were, but one dog attack is always one too many, and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Julie.”

Cr Smith said council staff had spoken to the horse owners and would be conducting a thorough investigation.