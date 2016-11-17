Dog attack victim discharged from hospital

11.20am: A WOMAN who was bitten by a dog in an attack this morning has left hospital.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman said the woman had been treated and discharged.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Cran St, Wandal, at 5.47am to assist the woman in her 50s.

QAS reported the woman was in a stable condition with an arm injury after the attack.

