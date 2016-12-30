Dog mauled to death, dies from 'severe blood loss'

AS Reasha Keato went about her morning as usual, she knew something wasn't right when she called out to her dog Kya, to no response.

The Zilzie mother of a seven month old, said her sweet Arab cross Mastiff would usually come running to the sound of her call.

But Reasha's partner discovered the horrific state of their beloved pet, after heading outside to locate her.

"We went outside to call Kya, and we thought it was weird when she didn't come running as she usually did, so my partner walked around the corner and found our poor baby severely mauled,” she told The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

"(It) looks like she had severe blood loss. We have had Kya for almost two years. She would have been two next month. It's something we never ever expected to happen. We didn't hear any commotion last night other wise we would have woken up and stopped it.” Heartbroken and devastated at the loss of of Kya, Reasha took to Facebook's Emu Park and Zilzie Families page to warn other resident's on the Capricorn Coast to keep their animals locked up at night.

"I just want to urge everyone to keep their dogs inside to keep them safe,” she said. "We have seen quite a few posts (of similar incidences) on the same site I posted, and on a Yeppoon families site. "We feel very devastated that this has happened to our family. It's terrible. We definitely 100% believe that it was another dog that's done this.”

The attack comes after the death of Nikki Kirkland's shih tzu Charlie in Gracemere in October. Charlie, was savagely killed by a Rottweiler in Gracemere, and owner Nikki has been on a mission to make the streets safe from future attacks ever since. Nikki has not given up to introduce Charlie's Law; which aims to map out and detail dog attacks to allow people to make informed decisions on where to walk, and put the onus on the owners when pets attack.