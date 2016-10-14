Police arrest teen boy involved in stolen car crash, chase

The dog squad is searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst.

UPDATE 8.20AM: POLICE have apprehended and arrested a juvenile boy who fled the scene of a stolen car rollover this morning.

After a short chase through bushland near the Masters centre, the boy was arrested in bushland between Masters and Tamarind Avenue.

UPDATE 8.05AM: POLICE are involved in a chase with the juvenile boy who fled the scene of a stolen car crash at Parkhurst this morning.

The boy was spotted on the Bruce Hwy near Masters and ran when he saw police.

Four police crews are in pursuit of the boy who has run up the creek behind Freddy's Fishing towards Norman Road.

UPDATE 7.45AM: POLICE are still trying to locate a boy involved in a crash at Parkhurst this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the vehicle involved in the rollover, a white ute, is stolen.

The dog squad is currently searching bushland for the boy, who could be injured.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 7.10AM: POLICE are accompanying QAS to Rockhampton Hospital with two males who are in police custody and require treatment.

The vehicle involved in the crash is reportedly blocking one lane of Belmont Rd.

Police are still searching for the third boy involved in the accident.

2 patients stable to #Rockhampton Hospital after a single vehicle rollover at Ramsay Creek, #Parkhurst at 5.46am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 13, 2016

UPDATE 6.45AM: THE DOG squad has been called in to search for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious rollover at Parkhurst.

Concerns are reportedly held for the boy's health after the crash, with QAS worried he may have serious injuries and could pass out in bushland.

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at Parkhurst.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle rolled on Belmont Rd, about 5-10kms outside of Rockhampton near the Ramsay Creek bridge, just before 6am.

Reports indicate one person has absconded from the scene and two other men are being treated by Queensland Ambulance staff.

Police are investigating.