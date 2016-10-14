27°
News

Police arrest teen boy involved in stolen car crash, chase

Melanie Plane
| 14th Oct 2016 7:06 AM Updated: 8:28 AM

The dog squad is searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst.
The dog squad is searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst. Chloe Lyons

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 8.20AM: POLICE have apprehended and arrested a juvenile boy who fled the scene of a stolen car rollover this morning. 

After a short chase through bushland near the Masters centre, the boy was arrested in bushland between Masters and Tamarind Avenue. 

UPDATE 8.05AM: POLICE are involved in a chase with the juvenile boy who fled the scene of a stolen car crash at Parkhurst this morning. 

The boy was spotted on the Bruce Hwy near Masters and ran when he saw police. 

Four police crews are in pursuit of the boy who has run up the creek behind Freddy's Fishing towards Norman Road. 

More to come. 

 

UPDATE 7.45AM: POLICE are still trying to locate a boy involved in a crash at Parkhurst this morning. 

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the vehicle involved in the rollover, a white ute, is stolen. 

The dog squad is currently searching bushland for the boy, who could be injured. 

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

The dog squad is searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst.
The dog squad is searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst. Chloe Lyons

UPDATE 7.10AM: POLICE are accompanying QAS to Rockhampton Hospital with two males who are in police custody and require treatment. 

The vehicle involved in the crash is reportedly blocking one lane of Belmont Rd. 

Police are still searching for the third boy involved in the accident. 

UPDATE 6.45AM: THE DOG squad has been called in to search for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious rollover at Parkhurst.   

Concerns are reportedly held for the boy's health after the crash, with QAS worried he may have serious injuries and could pass out in bushland.   

More to come.   

The dog squad is searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst.
The dog squad is searching for a juvenile male who has left the scene of a serious roll over on Belmont Rd, Parkhurst. Chloe Lyons

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at Parkhurst.  

Initial reports indicate a vehicle rolled on Belmont Rd, about 5-10kms outside of Rockhampton near the Ramsay Creek bridge, just before 6am.   

Reports indicate one person has absconded from the scene and two other men are being treated by Queensland Ambulance staff.   

Police are investigating.   

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crash juvenile crime police

Police arrest teen boy involved in stolen car crash, chase

Police arrest teen boy involved in stolen car crash, chase

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at Parkhurst.

REVEALED: Oxy upgrades in the pipeline post rotunda

ENTERTAINMENT UPGRADE: Rockhampton's Oxford Hotel will benefit from the Denham St upgrade.

Oxy upgrades to link with revitalisation

Councils slammed by Audit Office, but how did Rocky fare?

ON THE RISE: Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow

The report spoke very critically of councils across the state.

Black lung parliamentary inquiry starts today

Black lung victim Keith Stoddart and CFMEU district president Stephen Smyth.

First public hearings into black lung disease which starts today

Local Partners

FISHING: Local fish are on the chew

BOSSES weather this weekend I'm afraid as predictions of 20 knots through Friday and Saturday which then taper off to just under 15 Sunday afternoon.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Ballerina takes another leap towards her dream

Kenzie Andrews and Emily Way both received places in the Australian Ballet School's Interstate/International Training Program (ITP).

Kenzie Andrews, 9, reached another incredible dancing goal

Fund there to help riders through toughest times

Preacher and Mick Schinkel from the Central Queensland Motorcycle Riders Trust with Leanne Smithwick, whose family have been helped by the trust with a painting which is being auctioned to raise money for the trust.

A Ride for Lost Mates will raise money this weekend

Latest deals and offers

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

DAVID Arquette is set to become a father for the third time after his wife Christina fell pregnant with their second child.

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

Amazing Fully Tiled Lowset Block Home With Full Length Patio- Only $279,000

52 Sheehy Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $279,000

What a sensational FULLY TILED, lowset home, just brilliant to live in or rent out, in a perfect, highly sought after central location, in Park Avenue - close to...

The Vendors Are Relocating….. Must Sell

31 Meilland Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 2 NOW $359,000

Solid lowset brick home is being offered. Very well presented and meticulously looked after now is the time to buy. • All bedrooms with fans, built-ins & A/C • Two...

Feels Like Home

6 Shaw Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $344,000

Tucked away in a quiet cul de sac in the heart of yeppoon sits 6 Shaw Avenue. A charming 3 bedroom home on a generous 600m2 fully fenced block, offering beautiful...

4 Bedroom, Inground Pool, Colourbond Shed

130 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 1 2 $319,000

"WOW" this home has just about everything and won't last long on the market so inspections are a must. Features include, 4 built-in air-conditioned bedrooms, large...

2 BEAUTIFUL LEVELS OF FAMILY SPACE. $298,000 negotiable.

264 Georgeson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This beautiful spacious home is a rare find. Located in a very quiet area with lovely, quiet and friendly neighbours 2 Separate Levels of living, each with their...

I AM THE HOME THAT EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR! $255,000

18 Madge Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $255,000

Don’t miss out on inspecting 18 Madge Street immediately. This home will sell immediately as it has all of the features and benefits that all smart buyers in this...

Attention First Home Buyers and Investors!

115 Bottlebrush Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 3 AUCTION ON-SITE...

This low-set Lammermoor home is scheduled for Auction! Neat & tidy with modern colour schemes, air-conditioning and a 3-bay shed! • Freshly painted inside • 3...

Spectacular Ocean Views from the Top of Taranganba!

48 Poinciana Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 3 3 Offers Over...

Perched on a 648m2 allotment at the upper end of Poinciana Avenue is this remarkable Ocean View Property. Immaculately maintained and cared for by its long-term...

Lifestyle block with quality home in Cawarral!

83 Serpentine Street, Cawarral 4702

4 2 2 $499,000

Move straight in!! This custom Hotondo Home stands out in this picturesque neighbourhood halfway between Yeppoon and Rockhampton. With quality finishes, clever...

1054m2 BLOCK WITH VIEW!

13 Kilkenny Court, Kawana 4701

Residential Land Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES ... $149,000

Across the highway from the University. Nestled in Panorama Heights, only MINUTES away from Bunnings, Masters Hardware & local shops along with Heights College...

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Boat overturned on Yeppoon Road

boat crash on yeppoon rd.

One lane was closed after the boat overturned