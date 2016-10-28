FISHING TALES: Doggies biting out on the bay

MOST of the calls this week were about doggies and spanish going okay the last few days.

The spannoes were mostly out wide and most of the doggies were in the bay.

Though many of the dogs were small there were quite a lot of quality among them and the average fish didn't even have to be measured.

If the bay remains relatively clear and the wind doesn't get up too much, then there should be a few mackerel about.

Current forecasts are 10-15kts E for Saturday and Sunday which may deter a lot of fishers.

I reckon if you are keen, get up very early and check the conditions.

If it isn't blowing hard then you might get a shot at them before the wind does increase.

The close in locations like Clayton's, Ironpot, Rita Mada, Findlay's, Forty Acre, Ross's Reef and some of the southern spots out from Emu Park and Keppel Sands could be the go.

For the outside grunter fishers, The Barge, The Pinnacles and Cape Manifold are worth a look depending on the weather.

The popular baits of late have been prawns, fresh fillet strips and greenback herrings.

No reef fish!! This month's coral reef fin fish closures are from the 28th of October to the 1st of November.

Last closure we had guys talking over the radio about the trout and reds they had taken, not realising it was a closure.

There is no excuse particularly as everyone has a smartphone these days and the fisheries app is free.

It gives you all you need to know from species identification to sizes and closures.

Flathead, barra, bream and salmon have all been caught this week. Mangrove jack and fingermark are feeding actively if you can find them.

There should still be plenty on the go in the estuaries as crabs are improving and most other estuary species are in fair form.

The river is the one exception although Port Alma is producing the odd barra and crab.

Right down the east coast of Queensland the barramundi closed season starts from midday next Tuesday the 1st of November to midday 1st of February.

The timing of the closed season happens each year in the months where lunar and tide cycles coincide with the major spawning period.

This also applies to freshwater other than waterways upstream of Awoonga, Burdekin Falls, Callide, Eungella, Fairbairn, Fred Haigh (Lake Monduran), Kinchant, Koombooloomba, Lenthalls, Peter Faust, Teemburra and Tinaroo.

It is also illegal to target saltwater or tidal barramundi because a big female can drop her eggs prematurely when stressed.

Thanks again to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot, the local weigh points where you can get your photo taken or just drop yours in. Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in for next $50 voucher draw.