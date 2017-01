Dominic Doblo beleives there are lessons to be learned from Donald Trump's win in the American Presidential election.

Doblo identifies 5 lessons from Trump victory: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo says there are lessons to be learned by the Australian Government regarding president-elect Donald Trump's election victory.

WATCH: Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo believes Australia could become a third world country in as little as 20 years if we don't follow the lead set by president-elect Donald Trump after his astonishing win in the United States presidential election last year.

Mr Doblo sees five areas Australia needs to address to turn things around.