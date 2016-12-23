Donated house in Emu Park sells for over $600,000

AN Emu Park home that was gifted to the Leukaemia Foundation was sold yesterday for over $600,000.



The former owner, a local man, donated his six-bedroom home, with ocean views, to charity in an effort to pay it forward.

The Emu Park man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has donated his 41ha property on Emu Park Rd to the Leukaemia Foundation as a way of saying thank you to the charity for looking after him when he was a patient in 2002.

Professionals Real Estate Emu Park principal Kevin Doolan who dealt with the sale said there was plenty of interest for the home which was positioned in a great location, on Emu Park Rd.

"We had 30 inquiries and 12 inspections, it was purchased by a young couple living on the coats," Mr Doolan said. today.



"It was an excellent outcome."

The Leukaemia Foundation development officer Lindsay Stokes said the man was diagnosed with blood cancer and stayed with the Leukaemia Foundation for his treatment in Brisbane.

"This is his way of giving back," he said.

"This is the first time we've had a gift of this magnitude while the donor is still alive but he's off enjoying his life and it's just his way of paying it forward.

"In December last year he contacted us and told us he wanted to donate his house so the funds from the sale of the house will go to the foundation."

Lindsay said the funds from the sale will be put back into the Rockhampton region by employing a support worker in the area.