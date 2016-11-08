Done is not yet done with Rockhampton

Australian artist Ken Done at Rockhampton Art Gallery. He returns to the Beef Capital next week for a masterclass session and breakfast.

DUE to popular demand, Australian iconic artist Ken Done is set to return to Rockhampton next week.

Done was in Rockhampton last month for a few days for the opening of his exhibition The Reef at the Rockhampton Regional Art Gallery.

He was the star of an exclusive dinner for 20 people at the gallery, along with an artist talk for members of the public, and talks with local school students.

This trip, he will be the star of an exclusive breakfast at the gallery and will be running a masterclass for local artists and teachers.

Find out more at www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au/Whats_on/Exhibitions/The_Reef_Ken_Done

The Reef exhibition will be featured at the gallery until November 27.

Read The Bulletin's interview with Done from October here: An idea will give birth to painting; Ken Done paints what he feels