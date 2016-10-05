Don't miss this pawfect chance to microchip your pet

LOOK AFTER YOUR FURRY FRIEND: Rockhampton Regional Council will hold a microchipping day at Gracemere on October 30.

THERE are roughly 1700 pets without microchips in the southern part of the Rockhampton Region.

But a microchipping day at the end of the month is aimed at making a significant dent in these figures, with the service offered for just $10 to the region's residents.

Rockhampton Regional Council will run the day in Gracemere on October 30 at Cedric Archer Park.

Chair of planning and regulatory committee Councillor Ellen Smith said the events had previously been held in North Rockhampton and on Quay St.

She said the Gracemere location would be more accessible for residents in South Rockhampton suburbs, as well as we Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan.

Rockhampton Regional Council Microchipping Day

When: October 30, from 8am to 12pm

October 30, from 8am to 12pm Where: Cedric Archer Park, Ian Besch Dr, Gracemere

Under council's local laws, all cats and dogs born after November 13 2010 must be microchipped before they reach 12 weeks, are sold or given away.

"We are encouraging residents to do the right by their animals and have them microchipped,” Cr Smith said.

"These days are designed to make it easy for people to register their cats and dogs, so that if they are ever found in the community, that they can be easily identified and returned to their often worried owners.

"Microchipping and desexing animals also reduces registration costs; an un-desexed dog costs $133.50 to register whereas a desexed, microchipped dog costs only $17 to register.

"If you own a pet, it's your responsibility to take care of their health and wellbeing.”