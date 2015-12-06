Downsizing is no small feat, even for Supermum

Supermum has been having fun downsizing and packing up.

Those months have dwindled down to weeks and now I'm frantically packing up the house before the removalists arrive.

The main problem is the sorting and downsizing that needs to happen.

While we are moving to a much bigger city, the size of the new home we are moving to is much smaller. Much, much smaller.

It is no secret I have some tendencies to be a hoarder.

It comes from growing up on a property I would imagine... as you don't get rid of things, you just move them to the shed.

No shed where we are going. There is barely a garage and our new backyard is even smaller.

So it has come down to priorities for the sorting.

There were a few easy solutions to downsizing.

I have followed plenty of professional advice; tackling one room at a time, starting to thin out things early and work out what hasn't been used in a long time.

So that got a few things out of the house and into the garage.

XXXX Island Garage Sale: XXXX Island Garage Sale

Don't worry, I have been able to get rid of some items.

Use of technology was a great help.

I have been able to digitally archive a lot of 'treasured possessions' such as my son's kindy art masterpieces that were stored in a large box.

Though they might be now in the landfill the images are on a hard drive. I'll need some of those for his 21st, after all.

Then there is the incomplete dinner sets, thanks to having teenage boys and tiled floors. I'll happily part with those.

So too most of my son's wardrobe after his latest growth spurt.

But there are a few treasures of mine that have been harder to part with.

I have spent years collecting books, CDs and DVDs but now I've been offering them for sale.

I have actually been enjoying listening to people dig through the boxes and exclaim as they unearth a treasure or two.

I know they are going to a good new home.

And so am I.