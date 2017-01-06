Dozens of new spaces to ease CBD car park headaches

60 three hour parking bays have been turned into all day spaces in the Rockhampton CBD.

IN A bid to reducing parking pressure for CBD workers, Rockhampton Regional Council has introduced dozens of new all-day spaces.

Council has converted 60 three hour bays on the riverbank side of Quay St between William and Derby Sts.

The building side will remain limited to three hour parking for customers.

With a number of parks lost temporarily during the development of Quay St between Denham and William Sts, council is continuing to look for new all-day options.

When the low bank of the river closes later this month as work on the new pier begins, 30 informal parking spots will also be lost.

The CBD has also gained permanent parking as a result of extensive redevelopment, with 15 new spaces in Denham St after the demolition of the rotunda.

Parking has also been increased outside the Criterion Hotel from nine to 16 spaces.

Since Stage 1A of Quay St opened last year, parking has also been reinstated along that section of Quay St.