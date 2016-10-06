30°
News

'Dreadful' uncle preyed on his own biological niece

Trinette Stevens
| 6th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"YOU know why you get all the boys, it's because you're so gorgeous.”

These were the words a 36-year-old Rockhampton man uttered to his 13-year-old biological niece after he "fondled” her intimately in a bathroom.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16 in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday, where the court heard of three separate incidents of abuse from January this year.

The teenager had been staying with her uncle's former partner - and mother of his child - while under the care of the Department of Child Safety.

The court heard the "escalating” sexual advances against the girl had only stopped when she told a shop assistant she was hesitant to go home because her uncle was "touching her”.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said the man had preyed upon his niece's vulnerability.

She said the girl felt she had been betrayed by a family member and was fearful of going to sleep.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client had himself been sexually abused as a child by a female relative, who was reportedly also being abused by her step-father.

Mr Ahlstrand told the court his client's parents' relationship was also unusual, with the partnership ending when his mother discovered his father was concurrently in a relationship with another woman, of whom he had four other children with.

Judge David Reid said he wasn't surprised at the contents of the 13-year-old's victim impact statement.

"He put his own gratification before the opportunity for his niece. It is dreadful,” he said.

The man was sentenced to four months imprisonment with two years probation on the first count, 12 months imprisonment on the second, and six months imprisonment on the third.

The second and third count sentences will be suspended after four months, with an operational period of three years.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  abuse, child sex, rockhampton district court, sexual assault

'Dreadful' uncle preyed on his own biological niece

'Dreadful' uncle preyed on his own biological niece

A 36-year-old Rockhampton man pleaded guilty to fondling his 13-year-old biological niece

Rockhampton raised film-maker will document activist's life

Film-maker Chris Amos is directing a documentary about Peter Tatchell, a LGBTIQ and political rights activist who was a public hate figure for decades.

The film documents LGBTI and human rights activist Peter Tatchell

Man airlifted following five-metre fall off embankment

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted a man to the Rockhampton Hospital following a fall this afternoon.

UPDATE: Helicopter Rescue transported the man to Rocky Hospital

Man taken to hospital following Yeppoon crash

Emergency entrance to Rockhampton Hospital.

Paramedics treated one man following a two-vehicle crash

Local Partners

Couple celebrates 60 years

Neville and Ethel Wiggington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Baby brother lived 44 more days after Little Hero's donation

Issac McWilliam with Today's Steven Jacobs and Issac's parents. Issac was dubbed one of the Today's Little Heroes for donating his bone marrow for his brother three years ago.

Six-year-old Rockhampton boy dubbed Little Hero

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

A LOT happened on The Bachelorette tonight There was a cute single date, a crazy fun group date, intruders arrived and Georgia gave Courtney some hard truths.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Rockhampton raised film-maker will document activist's life

Film-maker Chris Amos is directing a documentary about Peter Tatchell, a LGBTIQ and political rights activist who was a public hate figure for decades.

The film documents LGBTI and human rights activist Peter Tatchell

REVIEW: Marvel's holy hero has arrived: Luke Cage

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

Tamara MacKenzie reviews the latest Nexflix release: Luke Cage.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

Perfect For The Whole Family!

21 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,500

Welcome home, this beautifully presented family home is centrally located and will surely impress all buyers. The features are endless! 3 spacious bedrooms...

Price Reduced as Owner says SELL!

226 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

This unique home has plenty to offer for a family, home business, hobbyist or even the opportunity for redevelopment. It is close to all amenities and within the...

Highset Family Home In Quiet Cul-D-Sac

323 Warnock Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 2 2 $269,000

This high-set, low maintenance home is located in a quiet no through cul-de-sac which means less traffic and more peace and quiet. Upstairs all bedrooms have been...

Amazing Lifestyle Property With Stunning Breathtakking Views - Only $317,000

302 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $317,000

What a sensational elevated location showcasing stunning panoramic and city views, from virtually every room of this amazing a/c low-set brick home. Every day and...

Sensational Family Home

181 Vallis Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 1 $309,000

From the moment you step inside you will quickly realise this is no ordinary home! This property has been extensively renovated, the living area has been opened up...

Inviting Family Home with Plus Size bedrooms!

2 Nardoo Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 1 2 $419,000

With summer just around the corner now is the perfect time to snap up this great family home with sparkling in-ground pool and a huge entertainment area! The kids...

Ready to Renovate Walk to the Base Hospital

114 North Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $169,000 Neg

This classic Gable Home is in solid condition and has all of the features you require in a renovator: Weatherboard exterior with tongue and groove walls inside...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Kitchens/Shed/ 1 Acre- $539,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Vibrant 4 Bedroom Wandal Family Home

129 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 $299,000 neg

You absolutely must inspect this amazing 4 bedroom gable family home, on 716m2, in Wandal . What a brilliant open plan design, light bright and airy with vibrant...

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $325,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $325,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Real estate on the upswing

A five-bedroom house with two bathrooms and three garages in Yeppoon will cost $500 per week.

Rocky rental vacancy rates drop to 4.5 per cent

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Rail station upgrade a 'game changer'

HISTORIC SITE: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be the focus of a redfevelopment in the CBD.

IT'S BEEN part of Yeppoon's history since the 1900's.

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.