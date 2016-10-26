30°
News

Dredging delays have kept boaties at bay for long enough

Amber Hooker
| 26th Oct 2016 3:23 PM
Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour Photo Christine McKee / Morning Bulletin
Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour Photo Christine McKee / Morning Bulletin Christine McKee

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TERRY Donoghue has rented a pile mooring in the Rosslyn Bay Harbour since the late 70s, but only this year has he hit rough seas.

The Yeppoon local vacated his 30-foot cruiser on August 25 to make way for triennial dredging at the request of the Department of Transport and Main Roads, who advised the process would take "two to three weeks”.

Two months on, Terry was only permitted back on Saturday.

Moored on Great Keppel Island, Terry said he was personally only left out of pocket a few hundred dollars and a pair of oars, but knew plenty of boaties paying up to $50 a day at other marinas.

Terry said while the initial two to three weeks was acceptable, and matched the timeframe during previous dredging, he believed the State Government needed to offer compensation.

"The overriding thing is this... from us the guys who own the boats on the moorings we pay on average about $1000 a year to use those piles,” he said.

"In the past we have been off for two to three weeks which was acceptable; this time it was two months.

"And I think the Government really owes the owners of the boat some sort of discount for the next mooring fees - two months is a long time particularly when you have to pay extra fees over at the marina.”

Terry approached Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, as did the Capricorn Coast Mirror, resulting in a response from the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Minister for Ports Mark Bailey.

TMR have shot down any hopes for compensation, stating despite their best efforts, "unavoidable delays” were experienced due to weather and mechanical issues.

Minister for Ports, Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey with Member for Keppel Brittany at Coorooman Creek ramp earlier this year.
Minister for Ports, Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey with Member for Keppel Brittany at Coorooman Creek ramp earlier this year.

Minister for Ports Mark Bailey concurred, and explained the works were aimed at restoring all-tide navigational access for all boaties using the harbour, and involved the entrance channel as well as the public access channels.

"The original advice of two to three weeks work was based on the likely dredge timing itself (for the pile mooring area),” Mr Bailey said.

"However, the vessel relocation process had to commence earlier to ensure the area was cleared in advance of the dredge starting work.

"There have been some delays due to the weather, debris in the dredge area as a result of Tropical Cyclone Marcia and the dredge experienced some mechanical delays.”

TMR has commissioned additional maintenance dredging works in the public channels of the harbour and these dredging works are expected to continue until late December.

Read more on what's happening on our waters:

Last Rosslyn Bay green space's fate is all but sealed, read story here

Car Park upgrade at Coorooman Creek boat ramp underway, but will it solve the overcrowding? Read story here

MIRROR ANGLER: New moon brings fishing closures with it, read report here

CQ's fish protection area increases by 48,000 hectares, read story here

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  boating brittany lauga capricorn coast department of transport and main roads dredging keppel mark bailey rosslyn bay yeppoon

UPDATE: Where is the WNBL Rocky team bid at?

UPDATE: Where is the WNBL Rocky team bid at?

Bid for a Rockhampton Women's National Basketball team gets a bounce with name

Dredging delays have kept boaties at bay for long enough

Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour Photo Christine McKee / Morning Bulletin

Boat Harbour dredging leaves Cap Coast locals out of pocket

MISSING: one school hour hotspot missing from RACQ list

June 4 crash at the corner of Bolsover and Stanley St. The van rolled to its side Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

Intersection near schools one of the worst in the region

MIRROR ANGLER: New moon brings fishing closures

TEAM EFFORT: Group weigh in at the Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club October competition held over the weekend.

Coral reef fin fish will be off limits from this Friday.

Local Partners

MIRROR ANGLER: New moon brings fishing closures

CORAL reef fin fish will be off limits from this Friday as the first of two annual closures that protect these fish during spawning season commences.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Foster system needs forever homes

FOREVER HOME: The foster care system has come a long way, but permanent homes are still needed.

Despite improvements, many children are going from home-to-home

Space station to grace Rockhampton skies tonight

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

Six minute window to see space station tonight

Program announced for weekend's film festival

Lead character Frankie in one of the Capricorn Film Festival's short films, Slingshot, to screen this weekend.

Over 20 short films by CQ filmmakers to screen this weekend

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans who liked the first film.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

MOVIE REVIEW: This spy comedy is a case of double-oh no

LOOKING FOR THE JOKES: Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from the movie Keeping Up With The Joneses.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Your Seaside Haven awaits in Old Zilzie

1 Doveshell Crescent, Zilzie 4710

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

Living is made easy in this unique stunning architecturally designed home with beautiful established low-maintenance gardens. The floor plan encompasses three...

Splendid Family Home in Tranquil Frenchville Position!

211 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $465,000

Say hello to your new address with this value packed property that boasts a spacious, low maintenance brick home, sparkling inground pool and much more! It's all...

Acreage Lifestyle

31 Rhys Avenue, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 2 $419,000

If you've been searching for country living close to town; we invite you to inspect this wonderful lifestyle property today. Situated on an impressive 5-acres...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Breathtaking in Size!!

2 Maddison Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 4 2 $659,000

Beautifully designed and serene in location. This home is sure to impress with exceptional quality, style and space that will grab you the moment you walk through...

Frenchville Beauty

200 Houlihan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $299,000

Are you looking for a home in a well sought after location? Then this one would be perfect for you! Situated close to Primary Schools, Eichelberger Park, Shopping...

Fantastic Property and Very Affordable

130 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $220,000

What a fantastic property, very neat and tidy, recently renovated throughout, offering you spacious living from the separate lounge to the modern kitchen with...

Estate Sale-Must Be Sold

111 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 Auction on site...

Situated in a quite street in popular Frenchville on a fully fenced corner allotment is this solid family home. This is the perfect position for a renovator, with...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

Distinctly Different A Class of its Own

10 Boisy Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Sitting in an elevated position this picturesque federation style home exudes warmth and ambience. With beautiful original features this home will delight any...

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available