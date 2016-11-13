Drink drive mission to Rocky nightclub ends with street fight

Jacynta Louise Ella Whittington, 23, was charged after being caught driving over four times the limit.

SHE dropped the baton during a drink driving relay and crossed the finish line in handcuffs.

Jacynta Louise Ellen Whittington, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count each of drinking driving and driving a car in breach of an interlock condition.

The court heard on October 22, Whittington and a friend had been drinking heavily at a party and decided to head into town to keep drinking.

The pair took turns driving the car from Berserker St, but were pulled over at 2.15am on Elphinstone St where the male driver was arrested.

Whittington got in the car 15 minutes later and continued the drive to Williams St in the Rockhampton CBD and parked the car at the Flamingos on Quay nightclub.

She wasn't apprehended until police saw her trying to hit a male on the street who was "being mean to her" and she told them about her night of risk-taking behaviour.

When Whittington was breath tested she returned a reading over four times the limit at 0.219, before being arrested and taken to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Whittington has a history of drink driving and was ordered in April 2015 to drive a car with an interlock device fitted which requires a blood alcohol reading of zero before the car will start.

The car she was driving on the night of the offence was not fitted with the device.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Whittington $1000 for drinking driving and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

For failing to drive a car fitted with an interlock device, she was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.