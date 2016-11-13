Driver arrested after parking car in middle of Bruce Hwy

Police are taking the driver back to the Rockhampton station.

6.30am: Police have arrested a driver after responding to a report of grey sedan stopped in the middle of the Bruce Hwy just south of Rockhampton.

The police unit was alerted to the situation at 6.15am to find the male driver sitting in the car in the south bound lanes near the Yeppen roundabout.

It's believed he tested positive to a road side breath test before becoming aggressive.

He was taken into custody and is being transported to the Rockhampton Police Station.

The car is now parked off the highway.