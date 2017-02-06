Driver clocked at 151km/hr on Capricorn Coast

A man faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being clocked travelling at 151km/h.

A DRIVER clocked travelling at over 150km/h told police he was just trying to get his son to hospital.

But when officers asked why Michael James Simpson was speeding towards Rockhampton instead of taking his sick son to Yeppoon Hospital, he couldn't give an answer.

Simpson pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to disobeying the speed limit.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said Simpson was pulled over after speeding past a unmarked patrol car while travelling along Yeppoon Rd at Bondoola.

The court heard officers had seen Simpson's vehicle in the rear view mirror and, as he drove past in an overtaking lane, clocked him travelling at 151km/h.

There were two other people in the vehicle with Simpson at the time.

He was fined $1137.