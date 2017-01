JAYDEN Lawrence Wiseman was fined $750 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, after police caught him driving over the alcohol limit on December 4.

The court heard Wiseman was pulled over by police for a random breath test while driving along Gladstone Rd last month.

After a positive roadside test, Wiseman later gave a reading of 0.086 at the police station.

Along with the fine, he was disqualified from driving for six months.